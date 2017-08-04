Jessica Korda withdraws from Women's British Open

KINGSBARNS, Scotland – Jessica Korda has withdrawn from the Ricoh Women’s British Open, making U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster’s already difficult weekend all the more challenging. Inkster spent time with Korda in the physio trailer on Thursday afternoon, where she was being treated for a left forearm injury.

Korda re-aggravated the old injury on June 25 at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She told Inkster at the U.S. Women’s Open of her plans to take three weeks off prior to the British. Inkster said Korda felt good when she arrived in Scotland, all the way up until she tweaked it during the round on Thursday. Korda opened with a 76 at Kingsbarns Golf Links and flew home Friday morning for treatment.

“They don’t know what’s causing it,” said Inkster, who will make her two captain’s picks on Sunday after play ends at the Women’s British. Jessica was a lock to make the team off points and her younger sister, Nelly, is in the running for a captain’s pick.

Inkster said an alternate has never been on site for the Solheim Cup, but once the pairings are announced on the eve of competition, substitutions cannot be made.

Of concern is the fact that Korda can’t rest her arm and put it to the test at the same time. Not to mention the fact that Inkster needs players who can go 36 holes in one day.

When asked about the tape on her forearm at the U.S. Women’s Open, Korda said she had played more golf than usual this year (made more cuts) and that sometimes her body has a problem adjusting to different surfaces.

“Michelle (Wie) and I just say we’re glass houses, and that we just need different body parts,” said Korda, laughing. “When you’re tall and lanky it’s a problem.”