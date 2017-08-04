Jimmy Walker leads by 2 after long day at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Here is a recap of the second round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, played at Firestone Country Club’s South Course in Akron, Ohio:

LEADING: It took a while, but Jimmy Walker ended Friday with the lead at Firestone. Three delays hit during the second round, as inclement weather, storms and lightning caused suspensions in play. Tee times were moved up for a reason, though, so despite hours of delays, second-round play was indeed completed. Walker fired a 5-under 65 to move to 7 under, earning him a two-shot lead through 36 holes. His form appears to be coming around just in time, as Walker gets set to defend his PGA Championship title next week. The 38-year-old has six PGA Tour wins overall but hasn’t had a top 10 since January (when he posted a T-9 at the SBS Tournament of Champions). Now, he’s in position to get back in the winner’s circle.

CHASING: Thomas Pieters bogeys his opening hole but battles to an even-par 70. The first-round leader drops two back. But even bigger stars lurk behind him. Rory McIlroy (second-round 69) is tied for third at 4 under, as are Zach Johnson (67) and Hideki Matsuyama (67). Jordan Spieth (70) and Jason Day (66) are both T-6 at 3 under. Day birdied four of his first five holes Friday and went out in 5-under 30 before cooling off. Still, he’s in contention.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Spieth was on his way to a tough round until he finished birdie-birdie to salvage a 70. It was precipitated by this incredible near hole-out on the approach at the par-4 17th.

QUOTABLE: “I think I made three birdies with 6-iron in my hand. That’s not normal.” – Zach Johnson, on his second round approach play

SHORT SHOTS: Adam Scott hit a 435-yard drive Friday in a second-round 71 that saw him drop to a tie for 13th at 1 under. … Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose are tied for 30th at 1 over. … Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are both tied for 40th at 3 over. Johnson plummeted 31 spots with a second-round 75. … Jon Rahm had it even rougher. The Spaniard dropped 49 spots to a tie for 52nd at 4 over after a Friday 77.

