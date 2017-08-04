Live blog: 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Round 2

The PGA Tour is in Akron, Ohio, for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

We are tracking all of Friday’s second-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12-1:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12-1:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tracker

UPDATE NO. 2 (11:06 a.m. ET): Play will resume soon.

Players have been told that play will resume at 11.15am local time.#BridgestoneInv pic.twitter.com/SQwkHItLId — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 4, 2017

UPDATE NO. 1 (10:31 a.m. ET): A delay to start the day and now another one. Weather is being a bother right now. Despite this, Russell Knox has managed to start 3 under through four and is now the leader by two at 7 under.

Play suspended due to storms in R2 @WGC_Bridgestone at 10:29 am ET and players are being evacuated from the course — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) August 4, 2017

The start of R2 @WGC_Bridgestone is underway after a 45 minute weather delay — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) August 4, 2017

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js