Live blog: 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Round 2

The PGA Tour is in Akron, Ohio, for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

We are tracking all of Friday’s second-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12-1:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m.)
  • RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tracker

UPDATE NO. 2 (11:06 a.m. ET): Play will resume soon.

UPDATE NO. 1 (10:31 a.m. ET): A delay to start the day and now another one. Weather is being a bother right now. Despite this, Russell Knox has managed to start 3 under through four and is now the leader by two at 7 under.

• • •

