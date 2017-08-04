Tee times, pairings: 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Round 3

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club’s South Course in Akron, Ohio.
(Note: All times Eastern)
SATURDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 7:50 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel
- 8 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Danny Willett
- 8:10 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Chris Wood
- 8:20 a.m.: Shaun Norris, Russell Henley
- 8:30 a.m.: Pat Perez, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8:40 a.m.: Andy Sullivan, Jeunghun Wang
- 8:50 a.m.: Hideto Tanihara, Louis Oosthuizen
- 9 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed
- 9:10 a.m.: Brian Harman, Sam Brazel
- 9:20 a.m.: Wesley Bryan, Francesco Molinari
- 9:30 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Jason Dufner
- 9:40 a.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Jon Rahm
- 9:50 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 10 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson
- 10:10 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Emiliano Grillo
- 10:20 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar
- 10:30 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti, Justin Thomas
- 10:40 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Rod Pampling
- 10:50 a.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Paul Lawrie
- 11 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Henrik Stenson
- 11:10 a.m.: J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim
- 11:20 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Andres Romero
- 11:30 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Brendan Steele
- 11:40 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose
- 11:50 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Branden Grace
- 12 p.m.: Bill Haas, Kevin Kisner
- 12:10 p.m.: Renato Paratore, Xander Schauffele
- 12:20 p.m.: Scott Hend, Hudson Swafford
- 12:30 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Ross Fisher
- 12:40 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Thongchai Jaidee
- 12:50 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott
- 1 p.m.: Paul Casey, Harold Varner III
- 1:10 p.m.: Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:20 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jason Day
- 1:30 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox
- 1:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Charley Hoffman
- 1:50 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy
- 2 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Thomas Pieters
