Tee times, pairings: 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Round 3

Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 3 of the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club’s South Course in Akron, Ohio.

(Note: All times Eastern)

SATURDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 7:50 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel
  • 8 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Danny Willett
  • 8:10 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Chris Wood
  • 8:20 a.m.: Shaun Norris, Russell Henley
  • 8:30 a.m.: Pat Perez, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 8:40 a.m.: Andy Sullivan, Jeunghun Wang
  • 8:50 a.m.: Hideto Tanihara, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 9 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed
  • 9:10 a.m.: Brian Harman, Sam Brazel
  • 9:20 a.m.: Wesley Bryan, Francesco Molinari
  • 9:30 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Jason Dufner
  • 9:40 a.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Jon Rahm
  • 9:50 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick
  • 10 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson
  • 10:10 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Emiliano Grillo
  • 10:20 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar
  • 10:30 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti, Justin Thomas
  • 10:40 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Rod Pampling
  • 10:50 a.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Paul Lawrie
  • 11 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Henrik Stenson
  • 11:10 a.m.: J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim
  • 11:20 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Andres Romero
  • 11:30 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Brendan Steele
  • 11:40 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose
  • 11:50 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Branden Grace
  • 12 p.m.: Bill Haas, Kevin Kisner
  • 12:10 p.m.: Renato Paratore, Xander Schauffele
  • 12:20 p.m.: Scott Hend, Hudson Swafford
  • 12:30 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Ross Fisher
  • 12:40 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Thongchai Jaidee
  • 12:50 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott
  • 1 p.m.: Paul Casey, Harold Varner III
  • 1:10 p.m.: Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:20 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jason Day
  • 1:30 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox
  • 1:40 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Charley Hoffman
  • 1:50 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy
  • 2 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Thomas Pieters

