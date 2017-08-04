Tiger Woods posts shirtless photo holding lobster

With Tiger Woods, nothing in the realm of posting photos to social media will ever be as surreal as his Mac Daddy Santa phase.

But this isn’t totally far behind. Woods took to Twitter on Friday morning to post a shirtless photo of himself holding a lobster that he says he caught “free diving” with his kids:

Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany. pic.twitter.com/QgdvrMYnPX — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 4, 2017

Of course, this caused a social media frenzy – as most Woods posts do. People can poke fun, but the surfacing of this photo is another good sign for the 41-year-old.

Woods posted his first public photo since completing a drug treatment program following a DUI arrest earlier this week at a soccer friendly. He also appeared in a fan photo at the gym in the Bahamas.

Another public appearance seems to indicate he’s back to enjoying life. Woods’ return to competitive golf may be a long way off, but it appears he’s getting back to a sense of normalcy.