WATCH: Hudson Swafford makes smooth ace at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Hudson Swafford made a splash early in Round 2 with a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th Friday in the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club.

Having teed off on No. 10 to start the day, Swafford was 1 over for the tournament when he aced the 221-yard 15th, landing his ball just shy of the hole.

🚨 HOLE IN ONE 🚨 Hudson Swafford makes an ace in his WGC debut! pic.twitter.com/8NXKfywxwb — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 4, 2017

Swafford picked up his first PGA Tour win at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January thanks to another clutch tee shot at the Par-3 17th at PGA West’s TPC Stadium Course.

He entered his first WGC event this week ranked No. 34 in the FedEx Cup Standings.