WATCH: Hudson Swafford makes smooth ace at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Hudson Swafford made a splash early in Round 2 with a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th Friday in the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club.
Having teed off on No. 10 to start the day, Swafford was 1 over for the tournament when he aced the 221-yard 15th, landing his ball just shy of the hole.
Swafford picked up his first PGA Tour win at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January thanks to another clutch tee shot at the Par-3 17th at PGA West’s TPC Stadium Course.
He entered his first WGC event this week ranked No. 34 in the FedEx Cup Standings.
