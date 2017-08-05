VIDEO: Daniel Berger whiffs after hitting tree on backswing

Another week, another whiff.

Kevin Chappell was the victim of one last week at the RBC Canadian Open, but he doesn’t need to feel alone.

Despite shooting a 2-under 68, Daniel Berger joined the club Saturday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Up against a tree at one point during his round at Firestone County Club’s South Course, Berger nicked the lumber on his backswing, leading to a complete miss of the ball:

“I just whiffed it,” Berger says following the unfortunate swing.

Succinct and blunt like Chappell.

This is always tough to watch but Berger is tied for 10th with one round to go in a WGC tournament (as in, the purse is high). Maybe the whiff isn’t fun, but Berger can still earn big money this week regardless.

Take that, tree.