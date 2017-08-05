Ellie Mae Classic sponsor invite pens heartfelt appreciation letter

Steph Curry was the talk of the golf world this week, playing much better than expected on a sponsor’s invite at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic.

Curry shot 74-74 and missed the cut at 8 over, generating a ton of positive buzz for the game, sparking fun debate and proving a lot of people wrong with his steady play.

He wasn’t the only sponsor invite having a blast this week at TPC Stonebrae.

Fred Wedel, a 2016 Pepperdine graduate currently competing on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, shot 69-70 and narrowly missed the cut at 1 under.

Wedel’s dad has been paralyzed from the neck down since Fred was 10, and was in attendance to watch his son this week.

Wedel shared his story on Twitter with a letter of gratitude Saturday morning.

“I’m beyond thankful to have received an invite into this year’s Ellie Mae Classic,” Wedel said. “Despite the opportunity to turn my conditional status into full, this tournament was much bigger than golf for me. My dad has been paralyzed neck down since I was 10, and this was the 3rd golf tournament he has watched me play since his illness. I know for a fact he was the happiest person at TPC Stonebrae this week getting to watch me tee it up on this stage. Having the guy out there that introduced me to this game when I was a little boy meant the world to both of us. The Web.com Tour and Ellie Mae Classic deserve the most sincere thanks for giving me the privilege to tee it up. I genuinely appreciate the opportunity and the memories my dad and I made this week. I look forward to being back with full status.”

Wedel made the semifinals of the 2014 U.S. Amateur and won the 2016 Northeast Amateur. He’s made two of four cuts on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica this season and finished T-4 at the Quito Open in June.