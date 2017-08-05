Live blog: 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Round 3

The PGA Tour is in Akron, Ohio, for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

We are tracking all of Saturday’s third-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday 12-1:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday 12-1:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

• • •

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tracker

UPDATE NO. 3 (2:01 p.m. ET): Jordan Spieth birdies No. 2 as well! OK, it’s a short par 5 that Jason Day birdied, too. Regardless Spieth is now 5 under, tied for second and just two back. Day is only three behind.

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:37 p.m. ET): Jordan Spieth. Opening birdie. He moves to 4 under and is just three back. Day pars No. 1 to remain 3 under.

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:45 p.m. ET): Welcome to Day 3! The final group is still 75 minutes away. For now, no huge moves toward the lead. Jordan Spieth and Jason Day tee off in roughly half an hour. Rory McIlroy is off at 1:50 p.m.

In the meantime, here’s some Kuuuuch magic!

Kuuuuuuuuuuuuuuch. Kuchar hits the shot.

His fans do the celebrating.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/7LgFwlCqca — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 5, 2017

• • •

