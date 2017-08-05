Tee times, pairings: 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club’s South Course in Akron, Ohio.
(Note: All times Eastern)
• • •
SUNDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 7:55 a.m.: Chris Wood, Billy Horschel
- 8:05 a.m.: Danny Willett, Rafa Cabrera-Bello
- 8:15 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Pat Perez
- 8:25 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Shaun Norris
- 8:35 a.m.: Jeunghun Wang, J.B. Holmes
- 8:45 a.m.: Andy Sullivan, Rod Pampling
- 8:55 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley
- 9:05 a.m.: Wesley Bryan, Jason Dufner
- 9:15 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Paul Lawrie
- 9:25 a.m.: Thongchai Jaidee, Hideto Tanihara
- 9:35 a.m.: Andres Romero, Justin Rose
- 9:45 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sergio Garcia
- 9:55 a.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Phil Mickelson
- 10:05 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Brazel
- 10:15 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti, Bernd Wiesberger
- 10:25 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Kyle Stanley
- 10:35 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Renato Paratore
- 10:45 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Si Woo Kim
- 10:55 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Brian Harman
- 11:05 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Louis Oosthuizen
- 11:15 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Bill Haas
- 11:25 a.m.: Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:35 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Branden Grace
- 11:45 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Jon Rahm
- 11:55 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Brendan Steele
- 12:05 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Ryan Moore
- 12:15 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Charl Schwartzel
- 12:25 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar
- 12:35 p.m.: Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:45 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Xander Schauffele
- 12:55 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Rickie Fowler
- 1:05 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Jason Day
- 1:15 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger
- 1:25 p.m.: Paul Casey, Bubba Watson
- 1:35 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Russell Knox
- 1:45 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Charley Hoffman
- 1:55 p.m.: Scott Hend, Hideki Matsuyama
- 2:05 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Thomas Pieters
