Tee times, pairings: 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club’s South Course in Akron, Ohio.

(Note: All times Eastern)

SUNDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 7:55 a.m.: Chris Wood, Billy Horschel
  • 8:05 a.m.: Danny Willett, Rafa Cabrera-Bello
  • 8:15 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Pat Perez
  • 8:25 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Shaun Norris
  • 8:35 a.m.: Jeunghun Wang, J.B. Holmes
  • 8:45 a.m.: Andy Sullivan, Rod Pampling
  • 8:55 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley
  • 9:05 a.m.: Wesley Bryan, Jason Dufner
  • 9:15 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Paul Lawrie
  • 9:25 a.m.: Thongchai Jaidee, Hideto Tanihara
  • 9:35 a.m.: Andres Romero, Justin Rose
  • 9:45 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sergio Garcia
  • 9:55 a.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Phil Mickelson
  • 10:05 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Brazel
  • 10:15 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 10:25 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Kyle Stanley
  • 10:35 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Renato Paratore
  • 10:45 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Si Woo Kim
  • 10:55 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Brian Harman
  • 11:05 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 11:15 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Bill Haas
  • 11:25 a.m.: Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:35 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Branden Grace
  • 11:45 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Jon Rahm
  • 11:55 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Brendan Steele
  • 12:05 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Ryan Moore
  • 12:15 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Charl Schwartzel
  • 12:25 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:35 p.m.: Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12:45 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Xander Schauffele
  • 12:55 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Rickie Fowler
  • 1:05 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Jason Day
  • 1:15 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger
  • 1:25 p.m.: Paul Casey, Bubba Watson
  • 1:35 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Russell Knox
  • 1:45 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Charley Hoffman
  • 1:55 p.m.: Scott Hend, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 2:05 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Thomas Pieters

