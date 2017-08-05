Stewart Hagestad has clubs stolen from home driveway

Stewart Hagestad deserves better than this.

The reigning U.S. Mid-Amateur champion tweeted out news Friday that would disturb any avid golfer: Hagestad’s clubs had been stolen from his car.

Golf clubs stolen out of my car a week before the US Am. #NotCool — Stewart Hagestad (@s_hagestad) August 5, 2017

To make matters worse, Hagestad hadn’t parked anywhere potentially suspicious. The clubs were stolen out of his car sitting in the driveway of his home!

Newport in our home's driveway! — Stewart Hagestad (@s_hagestad) August 5, 2017

Presumably Newport is referring to Newport Beach, Calif., as that’s where Hagestad is from and his home course remains Big Canyon Country (also in Newport Beach).

It’s been an eye-opening 12 months for Hagestad, who made a stunning comeback to win the U.S. Mid-Amateur last fall and then became the toast of Augusta National as he earned low-amateur honors at the 2017 Masters with a T-36 finish. He then successfully qualified for the 2017 U.S. Open.

Hagestad will compete in the U.S. Amateur, which takes place from Aug. 14-20 and will be played ad Riviera Country Club and Bel-Air Country Club for stroke-play qualifying before turning to Riviera for match play.

Stealing anybody’s clubs is generally a bad move, and can have a person held at gunpoint.

But doing it to a guy who’s risen his profile through several impressive and well-earned performances? That’s especially messed up.