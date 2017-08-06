Breakdown of every player on 2017 European Solheim Cup team

The teams for the 2017 Solheim Cup were announced Sunday, which means we are all set for the matches – scheduled for Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.

With the squads now revealed, we break down every player on the European team. (You can get the U.S. synopsis here.)

• • •

Carlota Ciganda

Age: 27

Previous appearances: 2

Overall record: 4-1-2

Skinny: Long hitting Spaniard should see plenty of action.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Age: 29

Previous appearances: 1

Overall record: 2-1-0

Skinny: Hits a lot of greens in regulation, which makes her a good foursomes and four-ball partner.

Georgia Hall

Age: 21

Previous appearances: 0

Overall record: Rookie

Skinny: Excited to be making her debut after leading rankings for much of season.

Charley Hull

Age: 21

Previous appearances: 2

Overall record: 6-2-0

Skinny: Needs to make up for a bad 2015 experience over “that concession.”

Karine Icher

Age: 38

Previous appearances: 3

Overall record: 5-4-1

Skinny: Hits lots of fairways and greens which is perfect for foursomes and four-ball.

Caroline Masson (Captain’s Pick)

Age: 28

Previous appearances: 2

Overall record: 2-3-2

Skinny: Made the team on strength of third in Women’s British and ninth in Scottish Open.

Anna Nordqvist (Captain’s Pick)

Age: 30

Previous appearances: 4

Overall record: 8-7-1

Skinny: Has a 3-1 four-ball record, which makes her perfect to team with a rookie.

Florentyna Parker

Age: 28

Previous appearances: 0

Overall record: Rookie

Skinny: Third on LET in birdies makes her good four-ball partner.

Emily Kristine Pedersen (Captain’s Pick)

Age: 21

Previous appearances: 0

Overall record: Rookie

Skinny: Made team on strength of decent rookie LPGA season this year.

Suzann Pettersen

Age: 36

Previous appearances: 8

Overall record: 16-11-6

Skinny: Europe’s firebrand who’ll probably play every session.

Mel Reid

Age: 29

Previous appearances: 2

Overall record: 4-3-1

Skinny: Feels she’s a better player this year from earning LPGA card.

Madelene Sagstrom (Captain’s Pick)

Age: 24

Previous appearances: 0

Overall record: Rookie

Skinny: Like Pedersen, gets place because of strong rookie year on LPGA his season.

Related Solheim Cup 2017 scripting for Team USA