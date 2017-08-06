Breakdown of every player on 2017 European Solheim Cup team

The teams for the 2017 Solheim Cup were announced Sunday, which means we are all set for the matches – scheduled for Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.
With the squads now revealed, we break down every player on the European team. (You can get the U.S. synopsis here.)
Carlota Ciganda
Age: 27
Previous appearances: 2
Overall record: 4-1-2
Skinny: Long hitting Spaniard should see plenty of action.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Age: 29
Previous appearances: 1
Overall record: 2-1-0
Skinny: Hits a lot of greens in regulation, which makes her a good foursomes and four-ball partner.
Georgia Hall
Age: 21
Previous appearances: 0
Overall record: Rookie
Skinny: Excited to be making her debut after leading rankings for much of season.
Charley Hull
Age: 21
Previous appearances: 2
Overall record: 6-2-0
Skinny: Needs to make up for a bad 2015 experience over “that concession.”
Karine Icher
Age: 38
Previous appearances: 3
Overall record: 5-4-1
Skinny: Hits lots of fairways and greens which is perfect for foursomes and four-ball.
Caroline Masson (Captain’s Pick)
Age: 28
Previous appearances: 2
Overall record: 2-3-2
Skinny: Made the team on strength of third in Women’s British and ninth in Scottish Open.
Anna Nordqvist (Captain’s Pick)
Age: 30
Previous appearances: 4
Overall record: 8-7-1
Skinny: Has a 3-1 four-ball record, which makes her perfect to team with a rookie.
Florentyna Parker
Age: 28
Previous appearances: 0
Overall record: Rookie
Skinny: Third on LET in birdies makes her good four-ball partner.
Emily Kristine Pedersen (Captain’s Pick)
Age: 21
Previous appearances: 0
Overall record: Rookie
Skinny: Made team on strength of decent rookie LPGA season this year.
Suzann Pettersen
Age: 36
Previous appearances: 8
Overall record: 16-11-6
Skinny: Europe’s firebrand who’ll probably play every session.
Mel Reid
Age: 29
Previous appearances: 2
Overall record: 4-3-1
Skinny: Feels she’s a better player this year from earning LPGA card.
Madelene Sagstrom (Captain’s Pick)
Age: 24
Previous appearances: 0
Overall record: Rookie
Skinny: Like Pedersen, gets place because of strong rookie year on LPGA his season.
