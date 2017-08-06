Breakdown of every player on 2017 U.S. Solheim Cup team

The teams for the 2017 Solheim Cup were announced Sunday, which means we are all set for the matches – scheduled for Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.

With the squads now revealed, we break down every player on the U.S. team:

• • •

Austin Ernst (Captain’s Pick)

Age: 25

Previous appearances: 0

Overall record: Rookie

Skinny: Inkster wasn’t going to pass her up a second time. Ranks 11th on tour in birdies.

Danielle Kang

Age: 24

Previous appearances: 0

Overall record: Rookie

Skinny: Two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champ is a proven force in match play.

Cristie Kerr

Age: 39

Previous appearances: 8

Overall record: 15-14-5

Skinny: Known for giving her partners confidence, especially on the greens.

Jessica Korda

Age: 24

Previous appearances: 1

Overall record: 1-2-1

Skinny: Health (left forearm) remains questionable after WD from Women’s British.

Brittany Lang

Age: 31

Previous appearances: 4

Overall record: 5-6-3

Skinny: Gets on well with a lot of players and can lighten the mood. Won twice with Lincicome.

Stacy Lewis

Age: 32

Previous appearances: 3

Overall record: 4-7-1

Skinny: Less experienced team means Lewis will be called upon more for leadership.

Brittany Lincicome

Age: 31

Previous appearances: 5

Overall record: 5-11-2

Skinny: Bulk of this two-time major winner’s career points come from four-balls.

Gerina Piller

Age: 32

Previous appearances: 2

Overall record: 3-2-2

Skinny: Sank the putt that secured victory for the Americans in Germany.

Lizette Salas

Age: 28

Previous appearances: 2

Overall record: 1-3-2

Skinny: Surge of top-20 finishes in past two months secured her spot. Comin’ in hot.

Lexi Thompson

Age: 22

Previous appearances: 2

Overall record: 3-2-2

Skinny: Highest-ranked player in event should help set tone inside ropes. Thompson-Kerr are 2-0-1 together.

Michelle Wie

Age: 27

Previous appearances: 4

Overall record: 7-7-1

Skinny: Is neck well enough to go 36 holes? Didn’t play four-balls in Germany.

Angel Yin (Captain’s Pick)

Age: 18

Previous appearances: 0

Overall record: Rookie

Skinny: Long-bombing rookie who’s a barrel of laughs. Would pair well with Kerr.

Related Solheim Cup 2017 scripting for Team USA