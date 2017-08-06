Breakdown of every player on 2017 U.S. Solheim Cup team

The teams for the 2017 Solheim Cup were announced Sunday, which means we are all set for the matches – scheduled for Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.
With the squads now revealed, we break down every player on the U.S. team:
Austin Ernst (Captain’s Pick)
Age: 25
Previous appearances: 0
Overall record: Rookie
Skinny: Inkster wasn’t going to pass her up a second time. Ranks 11th on tour in birdies.
Danielle Kang
Age: 24
Previous appearances: 0
Overall record: Rookie
Skinny: Two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champ is a proven force in match play.
Cristie Kerr
Age: 39
Previous appearances: 8
Overall record: 15-14-5
Skinny: Known for giving her partners confidence, especially on the greens.
Jessica Korda
Age: 24
Previous appearances: 1
Overall record: 1-2-1
Skinny: Health (left forearm) remains questionable after WD from Women’s British.
Brittany Lang
Age: 31
Previous appearances: 4
Overall record: 5-6-3
Skinny: Gets on well with a lot of players and can lighten the mood. Won twice with Lincicome.
Stacy Lewis
Age: 32
Previous appearances: 3
Overall record: 4-7-1
Skinny: Less experienced team means Lewis will be called upon more for leadership.
Brittany Lincicome
Age: 31
Previous appearances: 5
Overall record: 5-11-2
Skinny: Bulk of this two-time major winner’s career points come from four-balls.
Gerina Piller
Age: 32
Previous appearances: 2
Overall record: 3-2-2
Skinny: Sank the putt that secured victory for the Americans in Germany.
Lizette Salas
Age: 28
Previous appearances: 2
Overall record: 1-3-2
Skinny: Surge of top-20 finishes in past two months secured her spot. Comin’ in hot.
Lexi Thompson
Age: 22
Previous appearances: 2
Overall record: 3-2-2
Skinny: Highest-ranked player in event should help set tone inside ropes. Thompson-Kerr are 2-0-1 together.
Michelle Wie
Age: 27
Previous appearances: 4
Overall record: 7-7-1
Skinny: Is neck well enough to go 36 holes? Didn’t play four-balls in Germany.
Angel Yin (Captain’s Pick)
Age: 18
Previous appearances: 0
Overall record: Rookie
Skinny: Long-bombing rookie who’s a barrel of laughs. Would pair well with Kerr.
