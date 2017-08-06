Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Breakdown of every player on 2017 U.S. Solheim Cup team

The teams for the 2017 Solheim Cup were announced Sunday, which means we are all set for the matches –  scheduled for Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.

With the squads now revealed, we break down every player on the U.S. team:

Austin Ernst (Captain’s Pick)

Age: 25
Previous appearances: 0
Overall record: Rookie
Skinny: Inkster wasn’t going to pass her up a second time. Ranks 11th on tour in birdies.

Danielle Kang

Age: 24
Previous appearances: 0
Overall record: Rookie
Skinny: Two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champ is a proven force in match play.

Danielle Kang is a major winner in 2017. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Cristie Kerr

Age: 39
Previous appearances: 8
Overall record: 15-14-5
Skinny: Known for giving her partners confidence, especially on the greens.

Jessica Korda

Age: 24
Previous appearances: 1
Overall record: 1-2-1
Skinny: Health (left forearm) remains questionable after WD from Women’s British.

Brittany Lang

Age: 31
Previous appearances: 4
Overall record: 5-6-3
Skinny: Gets on well with a lot of players and can lighten the mood. Won twice with Lincicome.

Stacy Lewis

Age: 32
Previous appearances: 3
Overall record: 4-7-1
Skinny: Less experienced team means Lewis will be called upon more for leadership.

Veteran Stacy Lewis will look to improve her Solheim Cup record. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Brittany Lincicome

Age: 31
Previous appearances: 5
Overall record: 5-11-2
Skinny: Bulk of this two-time major winner’s career points come from four-balls.

Gerina Piller

Age: 32
Previous appearances: 2
Overall record: 3-2-2
Skinny: Sank the putt that secured victory for the Americans in Germany.

Lizette Salas

Age: 28
Previous appearances: 2
Overall record: 1-3-2
Skinny: Surge of top-20 finishes in past two months secured her spot. Comin’ in hot.

Lexi Thompson

Age: 22
Previous appearances: 2
Overall record: 3-2-2
Skinny: Highest-ranked player in event should help set tone inside ropes. Thompson-Kerr are 2-0-1 together.

It’s been a tough season off the course for Lexi Thompson, but she’s still flourished on the links in 2017. (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

Michelle Wie

Age: 27
Previous appearances: 4
Overall record: 7-7-1
Skinny: Is neck well enough to go 36 holes? Didn’t play four-balls in Germany.

Angel Yin (Captain’s Pick)

Age: 18
Previous appearances: 0
Overall record: Rookie
Skinny: Long-bombing rookie who’s a barrel of laughs. Would pair well with Kerr.

