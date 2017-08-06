VIDEO: Charley Hoffman has funny conversation with caddie about not laying up

Charley Hoffman finished second last week at the RBC Canadian Open and T-2 in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and apparently he’s sick of runners-up.

Hoffman did finish third this week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational rather than second, but while victory eluded him, it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

Within striking distance but needing to make a furious charge in his final three holes Sunday, Hoffman was contemplating whether to go for Firestone South’s par-5 16th in two or lay up from intermediate rough from 282 yards out.

Contemplating, meaning bickering with caddie Brett Waldman about the right play. The conversation was caught by mics and we’re glad it was, because this was too good to miss:

"I'm tired of finishing second."@hoffman_charley is here to win. pic.twitter.com/1JxZzXbavF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 6, 2017

While Hoffman didn’t reach his objective, he was clear: “I’m trying to win a golf tournament. I’m tired of finishing second.”

Hoffman had a point, when you’re a few back with a few to play, you might as well go for it. Waldman eventually had to give in.

“If you want to do this, I’ll let you do it,” Waldman said.

The shot worked out, as Hoffman cleared the water with his second shot. Unfortunately, he would only make par.

But this is a conversation we won’t soon forget.