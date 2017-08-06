Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 PGA Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Rory McIlroy. Seven starts at Quail Hollow, two victories, once shot a 62 to win, and finished worse than T-10 only once. This track is expected to play long, and his driving will be a true asset.

Rory McIlroy. Seven starts at Quail Hollow, two victories, once shot a 62 to win, and finished worse than T-10 only once. This track is expected to play long, and his driving will be a true asset. Also like: Jason Day. He appeared as if he was on the edge of a WD on Friday in Akron, but he stuck with it, and looked to be in decent form into the weekend. He has finished 1-2 in the last two PGAs. Also like Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler. Both have been there this year on Sunday at a major, and it would seem a matter of time before one of these two breaks through to get that major. Fowler is a past champion at Quail.

Jason Day. He appeared as if he was on the edge of a WD on Friday in Akron, but he stuck with it, and looked to be in decent form into the weekend. He has finished 1-2 in the last two PGAs. Also like Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler. Both have been there this year on Sunday at a major, and it would seem a matter of time before one of these two breaks through to get that major. Fowler is a past champion at Quail. Sleeper: Tony Finau. Loves the golf course, and he bombs it. Absolutely bombs it.

Tony Finau. Loves the golf course, and he bombs it. Absolutely bombs it. DraftKings bargain: Webb Simpson. He is a Quail Hollow member, and will be inspired to play well in his own back yard.

Webb Simpson. He is a Quail Hollow member, and will be inspired to play well in his own back yard. Fade: Danny Willett. Really, has anyone won a major and vanished as quickly as this guy? The 2016 Masters champion is having a rough season, and this isn’t the easiest place to get it turned around.

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. Past winner at Quail Hollow and still searching for his first major. Loved the way he battled back at the WGC-Bridgestone with weekend rounds of 67-66.

Rickie Fowler. Past winner at Quail Hollow and still searching for his first major. Loved the way he battled back at the WGC-Bridgestone with weekend rounds of 67-66. Also like: Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey. Liked Hideki at this event a few months ago and like him even more now that he’s playing better. McIlroy absolutely crushed his driver at Firestone. Maybe the caddie switch is what Rory needs to end his major slump. Casey keeps putting himself near the top of the leaderboard; eventually he’s going to seriously contend on a Sunday. (I believe Jordan Spieth will contend as well, but figured I’d throw some different names out there.)

Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey. Liked Hideki at this event a few months ago and like him even more now that he’s playing better. McIlroy absolutely crushed his driver at Firestone. Maybe the caddie switch is what Rory needs to end his major slump. Casey keeps putting himself near the top of the leaderboard; eventually he’s going to seriously contend on a Sunday. (I believe Jordan Spieth will contend as well, but figured I’d throw some different names out there.) Sleeper: Zach Johnson. Runner-up at Firestone and playing his best golf of the season this past month or so.

Zach Johnson. Runner-up at Firestone and playing his best golf of the season this past month or so. DraftKings bargain: Kevin Kisner ($7,000). Closed with 66 at Firestone, looking better than he has the last few events he’s played. Loves this part of the country. No-brainer at this price.

Kevin Kisner ($7,000). Closed with 66 at Firestone, looking better than he has the last few events he’s played. Loves this part of the country. No-brainer at this price. Fade: Justin Rose. Initially had him targeted for this event but went with him in OAD for Bridgestone. He disappointed there and can’t see him turning things around too much this week.

