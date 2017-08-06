Greg Owen takes 5-point lead at Barracuda Championship

RENO, Nev. – Greg Owen of England had nine birdies on Saturday to take five-point third-round lead in the Barracuda Championship.

Owen had eight birdies and three pars on 11 holes before a double bogey on 18 to finish a 14-point round in the modified Stableford scoring system that gave him 37 points going into Sunday’s final round.

Stuart Appleby and Derek Fathauer both had birdies on 18 to finish Round 3 tied for second with 32 points. Ricky Barnes had 15 points, including five consecutive birdies, to move up 14 spots into fourth place with 31 points. Second-round leader Richy Werenski had three of his four bogeys on the back nine and fell into a tie for fifth with Tom Hoge, Ben Martin and Dicky Pride with 30 points apiece.

The tournament is the PGA Tour’s only Stableford scoring event. The system awards eight points for a double eagle, five points for an eagle, two points for a birdie and deducts a point for a bogey and three points for a double bogey or worse.