What Hideki Matsuyama said after winning WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

We can’t overstate how impressive that was.

Hideki Matsuyama treated Firestone Country Club’s South Course like it was some muni … on a Sunday with a WGC on the line. The 25-year-old Japanese star fired a course-record-tying 9-under 61 to run away with a five-shot win at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational after starting the day two shots back.

It was his second WGC of the season, third win overall this year and his fifth of his PGA Tour career. Here’s what he had to say (through a translator) after this triumph in Akron, Ohio:

• • •

On his stunning final-round 61:

“You wouldn’t believe it (with) how I warmed up this morning. I was not hitting it good on the range.”

On how he actually felt uncomfortable with his game Sunday:

“I did hit some good shots, but I was nervous all the way around. I really wasn’t sure of my swing today.”

On why he got more mellow on the back nine:

“When you’re making birdies, you get relaxed real quick.”