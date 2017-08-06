Full teams for 2017 Solheim Cup

The teams for the 2017 Solheim Cup were announced Sunday, with Juli Inkster and Annika Sorenstam, the U.S. and European captains respectively, revealing their qualifiers and captain’s picks.
The matches are scheduled for Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa, with the U.S. looking to build off an incredible comeback at the 2015 Solheim Cup while Europe looks to reclaim the Solheim Cup crown after winning the event in 2011 and ’13.
Here are the teams in full:
TEAM USA
- Danielle Kang
- Cristie Kerr
- Jessica Korda
- Brittany Lang
- Stacy Lewis
- Brittany Lincicome
- Gerina Piller
- Lizette Salas
- Lexi Thompson
- Michelle Wie
- Austin Ernst (captain’s pick)
- Angel Yin (captain’s pick)
TEAM EUROPE
- Carlota Ciganda
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Georgia Hall
- Charley Hull
- Karine Icher
- Florentyna Parker
- Suzann Pettersen
- Mel Reid
- Anna Nordqvist (captain’s pick)
- Caroline Masson (captain’s pick)
- Emily Kristine Pedersen (captain’s pick)
- Madelene Sagstrom (captain’s pick)
