Full teams for 2017 Solheim Cup

The teams for the 2017 Solheim Cup were announced Sunday, with Juli Inkster and Annika Sorenstam, the U.S. and European captains respectively, revealing their qualifiers and captain’s picks.

The matches are scheduled for Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa, with the U.S. looking to build off an incredible comeback at the 2015 Solheim Cup while Europe looks to reclaim the Solheim Cup crown after winning the event in 2011 and ’13.

Here are the teams in full:

TEAM USA

Danielle Kang

Cristie Kerr

Jessica Korda

Brittany Lang

Stacy Lewis

Brittany Lincicome

Gerina Piller

Lizette Salas

Lexi Thompson

Michelle Wie

Austin Ernst (captain’s pick)

Angel Yin (captain’s pick)

TEAM EUROPE

Carlota Ciganda

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Georgia Hall

Charley Hull

Karine Icher

Florentyna Parker

Suzann Pettersen

Mel Reid

Anna Nordqvist (captain’s pick)

Caroline Masson (captain’s pick)

Emily Kristine Pedersen (captain’s pick)

Madelene Sagstrom (captain’s pick)

