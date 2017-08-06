Live blog: 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, final round

The PGA Tour is in Akron, Ohio, for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

We are tracking all of Sunday’s final-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel,12-1:30 p.m.; CBS, 2-6 p.m.

Golf Channel,12-1:30 p.m.; CBS, 2-6 p.m. RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (1:15 p.m. ET): Alex Noren is out in 5-under 30 and jumped 21 spots to a tie for ninth at 4 under. Jordan Spieth is still 2 under and seven back after fours straight pars to start. Jason Day begins with par and remains 3 under. The leaders are still about an hour away from teeing off.

Should be a fun Sunday, though!

