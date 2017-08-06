Winner's Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Here are the clubs Hideki Matsuyama used to win the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational:
DRIVER: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP-8 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9 TX shaft
HYBRID: Honma TW727 U19, with Graphite Design DI-115 X Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Srixon Z 945 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts
WEDGES: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Mullen prototype
BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV
