Brandt Snedeker WDs from PGA Championship

Brandt Snedeker will miss a second straight major championship as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

Snedeker, 36, first pulled out of the British Open last month, citing rib pain caused by inflamed cartilage between his sternum and rib cage. After an MRI, doctors informed Snedeker that acute arthritis in his sternum joint had caused the pain. Snedeker had a platelet-rich plasma injection two weeks ago but pain returned when he hit balls two weekends ago.

Chris Kirk replaced Snedeker in the PGA field.

Snedeker, who has also withdrawn from starts at the RBC Canadian Open and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, remains optimistic he will compete in the PGA Championship, Wyndham Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs.

He has four top-10 finishes this season on the PGA Tour.