Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Time flies, huh? The year’s fourth and final major, the PGA Championship, is here. It seems like just yesterday we were discussing fantasy-golf options for the Masters.

This year’s PGA will take place at Quail Hollow, which typically hosts the Wells Fargo Championship. Looking for guys to play well this week? Look at the Wells Fargo results from 2003 to ’16.

The course is a long one, playing more than 7,600 yards, and could play longer if the weather forecast holds; lots of rain and storms are predicted. Therefore, look for the bombers to play well, most notably Rory McIlroy, a two-time champion at Quail Hollow. But don’t rule out guys like Zach Johnson, who has been playing well.

And how can we forget Jordan Spieth, who can complete the career Grand Slam this week.

Here are my top 25 fantasy-golf options for this week’s PGA Championship:

1. Rory McIlroy: Owns Quail Hollow with two wins (2010, ’15) and four other top 10s in seven starts here. Continues to build momentum with T-4 at the Open and t-5 at the WGC-Bridgestone.

2. Jordan Spieth: Can complete the Grand Slam this week. Followed victories at Travelers and British Open with T-13 at Firestone, his fifth top-13 finish in his last six events. T-32 in only trip to Quail Hollow, in 2013.

3. Hideki Matsuyama: T-2, T-14 and T-14 before winning at Firestone. Been getting better every year here – T-28, T-20, T-11.

4. Rickie Fowler: Four top 10s in last five worldwide starts. Only non-top-10 during that span was a T-22 at Royal Birkdale. A win (2012) and two other top-6 showings in six trips to Quail Hollow.

5. Dustin Johnson: Second-round 75 at Firestone took him out of contention, but he battled back to tie for 17th. Just one top 10 in seven starts since a T-2 at the Wells Fargo. Missed two of three cuts at Quail Hollow, though he hasn’t teed it up here since 2011.

6. Jason Day: No top 10s since runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson, but appears to be gaining some traction with his game, finishing T-27 and T-24 in last two starts. T-22 (2010) and T-9 (2012) in two trips to Quail Hollow.

7. Phil Mickelson: Another Quail Hollow expert with two straight T-4 finishes here to go along with seven other top 10s, including a runner-up showing in 2010. His worst finish in 13 starts here is T-35, in 2006. Has yet to contend since taking four weeks off after his ninth-place finish in Memphis. T-39 at Firestone.

8. Brooks Koepka: T-6 at Open and T-17 at Firestone since winning the U.S. Open. Last non-top-25 at a major was his T-33 at the 2015 Masters. Wet course will play into his favor, even in his first trip to Quail Hollow.

9. Daniel Berger: Three top 5s, including a win, in last six starts. T-17 last week at Firestone. T-28 and T-17 in two trips to Quail Hollow.

10. Paul Casey: One of the hottest players in professional golf, he tied for fifth at Firestone, his ninth straight finish of 26th or better and seventh top 12 in nine starts. T-41 and two MCs in three trips to Quail Hollow.

11. Adam Scott: T-13 at Firestone was his best finish since T-10 in Memphis. Needs another good week if he hopes to play in the BMW Championship. (He’s taking the first two FedEx Cup playoff events off.) Made five of eight cuts at Quail Hollow with four top 17s, including a third in 2006.

12. Jon Rahm: Since winning the Irish Open, he’s gone T-44 at the Open and T-28 at Firestone. Another Quail Hollow newbie who should do well if the course plays wet.

13. Sergio Garcia: Cooled off since T-2 at BMW International Open, finishing T-37 at the Open and T-39 at Firestone. Just one MC in eight Quail Hollow starts, but just one top 10 (T-2, 2005).

14. Kevin Chappell: T-8 in Canada and T-13 at Firestone followed two straight MCs. Has made five of six cuts at Quail Hollow with a T-11 in 2014 and T-16 in 2015.

15. Charley Hoffman: Three top-3 finishes in last five starts. Hasn’t played here since 2011, but has three MCs in five trips to Quail Hollow.

16. Justin Rose: T-54 and T-63 the last two weeks. Just one top 10 since Masters. Third at Quail Hollow in 2016 and fifth in 2014, but nothing better than T-28 in five starts before that, including two MCs.

17. Thomas Pieters: No top 10s in five starts post-Masters before fourth-place showing last week at Firestone. First trip to Quail Hollow but will benefit if it rains.

18. Justin Thomas: T-28 at Firestone gives him some momentum entering this week after three straight MCs before that. T-7 in debut here, in 2015, and MC in 2016.

19. Zach Johnson: Runner-up at Firestone continues his solid play – T-5 at John Deere and T-14 at Royal Birkdale. Eight straight made cuts at Quail Hollow since three straight MCs to start there, though just one top 10 (T-6, 2011).

20. Alex Noren: T-28 at Firestone followed a T-6 at Royal Birkdale. A win and four other top 15s in last eight starts. First trip to Quail Hollow.

21. Matt Kuchar: Playing a fifth straight event, though he’s cracked top 17 in seven of his last eight starts, including his near-victory at the Open. Poor record at Quail Hollow with three MCs and nothing better than T-51 in six starts, though he hasn’t been here since 2010.

22. Henrik Stenson: Returning to form with three top 17s in last four starts. Missed four cuts in six tries here with no rounds in the 60s.

23. Branden Grace: Hasn’t pegged it here but who can forget his 62 in the last major His T-6 at the Open is his fifth top 15 in his last eight starts. Coming off a T-28 at Firestone.

24. Tony Finau: T-28 here in 2016 and T-16 in 2015. Has the length for this course. T-29 or better seven times in last eight starts, including two top 10s.

25. Tommy Fleetwood: T-27 at Open and T-28 at Firestone since putting together four straight top 10s, including his win in France. First visit to Quail Hollow.