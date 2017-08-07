Jessica Korda withdraws from Solheim Cup due to forearm injury

The U.S. roster for the Solheim Cup will have to be adjusted, as Jessica Korda has withdrawn ahead of the event.

Korda announced Monday on Twitter that she would not be competing in the Solheim Cup, set to take place from Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa, due to a left forearm injury.

The forearm issue was one she re-aggravated in June at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and it forced her to withdraw during last week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Korda’s exit before the event now leaves a hole in Team USA’s 12-player squad. Captain Juli Inkster chose her two captain’s picks Sunday but also a third player as an alternate in case any player on her roster dropped out.

The alternate taking Korda’s place has yet to be named publicly and doesn’t have to be until the deadline to finalize rosters. That deadline is either Solheim Cup opening ceremonies on Aug. 17 or 5 p.m. Central on Aug. 17 (whichever of the two comes first).

One of the top options among the alternates is Nelly Korda, Jessica’s 19-year-old younger sister. Solheim Cup veteran Paula Creamer could also be in the running for an alternate spot.

It’s unclear when exactly Inkster will announce the alternate selection, but it appears she will at the very least weigh in on the Korda situation soon.