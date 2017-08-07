Mizuno MP-18 irons

Any time Mizuno releases a new iron with the MP name, golfers know it will have a classic look at address and aspire to maximize feel, control and workability. The new MP-18 muscleback blades deliver that, thanks to a new forging process.

Mizuno forges the MP-18 irons using 1025E pure-select mild-carbon steel. The E stands for elite.

“MP is not a distance club, it’s a feel club,” said Mizuno engineer Chris Voshall. “It’s a precision instrument, and you’ve got to have that feel in there. The 1025E has a significantly tighter tolerance for impurities.”

In the past, using a process called Grain Flow Forging before the red-hot billet was forged into the shape of the head, the metal was bent and stretched to elongate the grains to extend from the toe to the heel. Now, using a process Mizuno calls Grain Flow Forging HD (high density), more of the grains are concentrated lower in the face of the MP-18 irons as they are forged, because that is where a good player hits the ball. Mizuno said that as a result, feel is enhanced even further.

“Behind the impact area, we are helping you get added duration of feel and feedback,” Voshall said. “The weight is the same, and the swing weight will be the same, but the grains are being compressed in that area, and that compression of grains gives you a longer duration of feedback.”

The MP-18 has a topline that is slightly wider than some previous musclebacks, for better sound, but is it is more curved to hide the width in the address position. Instead of each iron being the same length, blade lengths get shorter as they transition from the long irons to the short irons. This allowed Mizuno to make the sole slightly wider and position more mass low in the head of the long irons for better performance.

Unlike game-improvement irons that feature strong lofts, Mizuno gave the MP-18 irons classic lofts, with the 6-iron at 30 degrees and the pitching wedge at 46, because golfers who are candidates for these clubs generate distance from their swing.

The Mizuno MP-18 irons will be in stores starting Sept. 15 and come standard with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts and Golf Pride MCC grips for $150 per club. There are several other shaft and grip options available with no upcharge through custom order.