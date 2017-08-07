Mizuno MP-18 MCC Irons

Golfers tend to think of drivers when they hear the word titanium, because the strong but lightweight material has been used in the construction of driver faces and bodies for years. With the release of the MP-18 MMC irons, Mizuno is continuing to use titanium uniquely in irons.

Like the MP-18 muscleback blade and the MP-18 SC cavity-back irons, the MP-18 MMC is forged using Mizuno’s new Grain Flow Forging HD process. It not only elongates the 1025E stainless steel grains but concentrates more of them in the lower portion of the face to enhance feel.

However, during the forging of the MMC irons, an 8-gram piece of titanium is positioned in the back of the head behind the hitting area while the steel is still red hot. As the steel cools and contracts, it locks the titanium into place, so no adhesives are needed to keep it locked into position.

The benefit of the titanium is that it weighs a lot less than the stainless steel it replaces, so a greater percentage of the overall weight is concentrated into the heel and toe. As a result, the MP-18 MMC has the forgiveness and stability on off-center hits of a game-improvement iron, but it can still appeal to golfers who prefer a club with smaller blade length.

A 20-gram piece of tungsten also was positioned in the toe of the 4, 5, 6, and 7-irons. The added weight of the tungsten offsets the weight of the hosel and pulls the center of gravity into the middle of the hitting area. It also increases the moment of inertia and makes the MMC irons less prone to twisting on off-center hits.

The design features allowed Mizuno engineers to give the MP-18 MMC irons stronger lofts in the long irons for more distance with less spin, but they still produce ball flights that look like what low- and mid-handicap players expect. This should make it easier for players to create blended sets, using MP-18 MMC long irons and MP-18 SC short irons.

The MP-18 MMC irons will be in stores starting Sept. 15 and come standard with Nippon Modus Pro 120 shafts and Golf Pride MCC grips for $150 each, but other shafts and grips are also available through custom order with no upcharge.