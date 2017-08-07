Mizuno MP-18 SC Irons

When most golfers see Mizuno muscleback blade irons, they love the way the clubs look but know the tiny sweetspot, minimal offset and narrow soles make them challenging to hit. However, with the MP-18 SC, Mizuno has created an iron that has the classic looks and feel of a muscleback with a touch of forgiveness.

The SC stands for split cavity, and these clubs are forged using Mizuno’s new Grain Flow Forging HD process. It leaves more of the grains of 1025E mild carbon steel concentrated lower in the face to enhance feel.

While the MP-18 is a muscleback blade, the MP-18 SC’s classic cavity-back design has a thin topline, minimal offset and only slightly more mass positioned around the edges of the club. The head of each MP-18 SC is .5 millimeters larger in every direction than the MP-18 muscleback, which helped Mizuno designers make the sweetspot 11 percent larger.

The extra perimeter weighting in the MP-18 SC also helps with stability on off-center hits, but these are still better-player irons that require a consistently good swing. They are intended for players who like to shape shots and who demand feel.

The traditional lofts of the MP-18 SC match the lofts of the MP-18, with the 6-iron at 30 degrees and the pitching wedge at 46. This should make it easier for players to work with a custom-fitter and create their own blended set, with MP-18 SC long irons and MP-18 short irons.

The MP-18 SC will be in stores starting Sept. 15 and will cost $150 per club with KBS Tour steel shafts and Golf Pride MCC grips, but other shafts and grips are available with no upcharge through custom orders.