PGA Championship will reportedly move to May starting in 2019

The PGA Championship appears to be changing dates in the near future.

The Associated Press reports that the year’s final major will be moving from August to May starting in 2019 (the tournament will be staged at Bethpage Black that year). This will mark the first time the event is played in May in 70 years.

This move has been rumored for some time, and the idea would include the Players Championship switching from May back to its former March date as well.

No official word from the PGA of America has yet come down on this report, but the AP notes that the organization may discuss details here as soon as Tuesday.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan spoke about the potential benefits of the PGA moving to May earlier this year.

“Let me just say this,” Monahan said. “(PGA of America CEO) Pete (Bevacqua) and the PGA of America have a tremendous focus on the 28,000 club professionals in our country. The golf season for a lot of people is more relevant early in the season than late in the season. So if you’re focused on job creation and growth of the game, and really energizing the start on the participatory side and the professional side, that’s something that might be interesting to you.”