Players wear shorts in PGA Championship practice round for 1st time

CHARLOTTE – Loosening up the dress code in high-level professional golf has gained traction, and it’s now even seeped into major championships.

The European Tour tipped this trend off last year when the organization allowed players to wear shorts during practice rounds at its events. The PGA of America followed suit in 2017, announcing earlier this year that shorts would be permitted for players in practice rounds at all of its events.

That change has really taken shape at Quail Hollow Club.

Monday marked the first official practice round for the 2017 PGA Championship, and that meant the first time fans got to see players wearing shorts during a major championship practice round.

Some golfers still chose to wore pants Monday at Quail Hollow, but plenty took advantage of the new policy.

Among those in the shorts-wearing category were Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey and Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson practices his putting at Quail Hollow on Monday in preparation for @PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/xGBp95jUmp — John Dell (@johndellWSJ) August 7, 2017

Does it seem odd to see these players in shorts at a major? Yeah, maybe a little. But hey, it’s a nice change of pace and players seem to like it.

We’re still probably a long way off from players wearing shorts in practice rounds for other majors, but it’ll be interesting to see just how potent this trend becomes. For now, shorts have had their day!