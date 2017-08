Ernie Els will be sporting some new kicks this week at the PGA Championship.

Golfweek got to check out Els’ limited-edition shoes Tuesday at Quail Hollow. The shoes have Ernie Els’ name and logo on them, along with a “100” to signify Els’ 100th career major start this week.

There will be 100 pairs of these shoes available for purchase, and all proceeds will go to Els For Autism, Els’ foundation.