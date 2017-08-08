Fashion: 2017 PGA Championship player scripting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Here is a look at the scripting for some of the top players at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club:

• • •

Rory McIlroy

Nike

POLO: AeroReact polo, $90

PANT: Flex Pant, $110

SHOES: Lunar Control Vapor, $175

• • •

Jordan Spieth

Under Armour

POLO: Thursday – Coolswitch Bermuda Stripe Polo (jade), $74.99; Friday – Playoff Blocked Polo (academy), $64.99; Saturday – Coolswitch Microthread Polo (white), $74.99; Sunday – Coolswitch Brassie Stripe Polo (academy/jade), $74.99

PANT: Thursday-Sunday – Match Play Tapered Pants (academy; white; rhino gray; white), $79.99

SHOES: Spieth One, $199.99

• • •

Dustin Johnson

Adidas Golf

POLO: Thursday, Saturday – 3-Stripes Heather Block Polo, $60; Friday, Sunday – Climachill Tonal Stripe Polo, $75

PANT: Ultimate 3-Stripes Pant, $80

SHOES: Tour360 Boost, $169.99

• • •

Rickie Fowler

Puma Golf

POLO: Thursday-Sunday: Evoknit Seamless Polo (peacoat; lapis blue; black; quarry), $75

PANT: Thursday – Essential Pounce Pant (quarry), $80; 6 Pocket Pant (peacoat; quiet shade; vibrant orange), $80

SHOES: Thursday-Saturday – TitanTour Ignite Disc, $180; Sunday – TitanTour Ignite Hi-Tops, $220

• • •

Jason Day

Nike

POLO: AeroReact polo, $90

PANT: Flex Pant, $110

SHOES: Lunar Command 2, $135

• • •

Sergio Garcia

Adidas Golf

POLO: Thursday, Saturday – Asymmetrical Stripe Polo, $75; Friday, Sunday – Climachill Pixel Print Polo, $80

PANT: Ultimate 3-Stripes Pant, $80

SHOES: Powerband Boa Boost, $180

• • •

Brooks Koepka

Nike

POLO: AeroReact polo, $90

PANT: Flex Pant, $110

SHOES: Lunar Command 2, $135

• • •

Justin Thomas

Polo Golf

POLO: Thursday – Santorini Foulard Lux Printed Jersey (french navy); Friday – Solid Performance Lisle (green); Saturday – Stripe Performance Pique (active royal/green and white); Sunday – Solid Vintage Lisle (brilliant magenta)

PANT: Thursday-Friday, Sunday – Performance Chino Pant (white; french navy; french navy); Saturday – Cypress Pant (white)

• • •

Daniel Berger

Lacoste

POLO: Thursday-Friday – Striped Tech Jacquard Jersey Polo (varsity blue; navy blue), $98; Saturday – Striped Tech Jersey Polo (varsity blue), $98; Sunday – Striped Stretch Tech Jersey Polo (navy blue/ocean), $98