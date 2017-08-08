Fashion: 2017 PGA Championship player scripting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Here is a look at the scripting for some of the top players at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club:
• • •
Rory McIlroy
Nike
POLO: AeroReact polo, $90
PANT: Flex Pant, $110
SHOES: Lunar Control Vapor, $175
• • •
Jordan Spieth
Under Armour
POLO: Thursday – Coolswitch Bermuda Stripe Polo (jade), $74.99; Friday – Playoff Blocked Polo (academy), $64.99; Saturday – Coolswitch Microthread Polo (white), $74.99; Sunday – Coolswitch Brassie Stripe Polo (academy/jade), $74.99
PANT: Thursday-Sunday – Match Play Tapered Pants (academy; white; rhino gray; white), $79.99
SHOES: Spieth One, $199.99
• • •
Dustin Johnson
Adidas Golf
POLO: Thursday, Saturday – 3-Stripes Heather Block Polo, $60; Friday, Sunday – Climachill Tonal Stripe Polo, $75
PANT: Ultimate 3-Stripes Pant, $80
SHOES: Tour360 Boost, $169.99
• • •
Rickie Fowler
Puma Golf
POLO: Thursday-Sunday: Evoknit Seamless Polo (peacoat; lapis blue; black; quarry), $75
PANT: Thursday – Essential Pounce Pant (quarry), $80; 6 Pocket Pant (peacoat; quiet shade; vibrant orange), $80
SHOES: Thursday-Saturday – TitanTour Ignite Disc, $180; Sunday – TitanTour Ignite Hi-Tops, $220
• • •
Jason Day
Nike
POLO: AeroReact polo, $90
PANT: Flex Pant, $110
SHOES: Lunar Command 2, $135
• • •
Sergio Garcia
Adidas Golf
POLO: Thursday, Saturday – Asymmetrical Stripe Polo, $75; Friday, Sunday – Climachill Pixel Print Polo, $80
PANT: Ultimate 3-Stripes Pant, $80
SHOES: Powerband Boa Boost, $180
• • •
Brooks Koepka
Nike
POLO: AeroReact polo, $90
PANT: Flex Pant, $110
SHOES: Lunar Command 2, $135
• • •
Justin Thomas
Polo Golf
POLO: Thursday – Santorini Foulard Lux Printed Jersey (french navy); Friday – Solid Performance Lisle (green); Saturday – Stripe Performance Pique (active royal/green and white); Sunday – Solid Vintage Lisle (brilliant magenta)
PANT: Thursday-Friday, Sunday – Performance Chino Pant (white; french navy; french navy); Saturday – Cypress Pant (white)
• • •
Daniel Berger
Lacoste
POLO: Thursday-Friday – Striped Tech Jacquard Jersey Polo (varsity blue; navy blue), $98; Saturday – Striped Tech Jersey Polo (varsity blue), $98; Sunday – Striped Stretch Tech Jersey Polo (navy blue/ocean), $98
