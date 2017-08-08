Irons used by top 10 players in strokes gained: approach-the-green

At golf’s elite levels, the game is all about two things: keeping the big numbers off the scorecard and giving oneself as many opportunities to make birdie as possible.

Solid iron play is critical, and the 10 players listed below are the top-ranked approach players on the PGA Tour. Five of them have won Tour events this season, testament to the value of efficiency from the fairway.

Another interesting thing about this group is seven of the 10 use a blended set, with more than one type of iron. While manufacturers are getting better and better at making the playing attributes of long irons and short irons more distinct, these golfers took the time to create a set of irons ideally suited not only to their swing but the types of shots and trajectories they seek.

Below is a complete list of the irons used by Tour players ranked in the top 10 in strokes gained: approach the green.

1. Jordan Spieth (1.123 in strokes gained: approach-the-green)

Titleist 718 T-MB prototype (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X shaft; Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 716 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

. . .

2. Francesco Molinari (1.033)

TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

. . .

3. Paul Casey (0.86)

Mizuno MP-25 (4), Mizuno MP-5 (5-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 120 X shafts

. . .

4. Ian Poulter (0.778)

Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 718 AP2 (5-PW), with Project X LZ shafts

. . .

5. Phil Mickelson (0.706)

Callaway Epic Pro (3-5), Callaway X Forged 2013 (6-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

. . .

6. Daniel Berger (0.697)

Callaway Apex Pro 16 (3-5), Callaway MB1 (6-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

. . .

7. Justin Thomas (0.691)

Titleist 718 T-MB prototype (2), Titleist 716 CB (4), Titleist 718 MB prototype (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

. . .

8. Stewart Cink (0.684)

Ping i25 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

. . .

T9. Dustin Johnson (0.683)

TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (2), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 105X shaft; TaylorMade P730 prototype (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

. . .

T9. Kyle Stanley (0.683)

TaylorMade PSi Tour (4), with KBS Tour 90 S shaft; Nike Vapor Pro Combo (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts