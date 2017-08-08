Jason Kokrak (321 yards) wins PGA Championship long drive contest

CHARLOTTE – Jason Kokrak is the longest driver in a major championship field. OK, at least for one day.

The PGA Championship’s annual long drive contest took place Tuesday at Quail Hollow’s par-5 10th. This fun tradition happened on a soggy layout this time, but some impressive numbers still got up on the board.

Yet, no one touched Kokrak on this day, as the 32-year-old bombed one 321 yards.

We have a new Long Drive leader: @jaykokrak at 321 yards! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/s3no655dRN — PGA of America (@PGA) August 8, 2017

That lead would later turn into victory, as nobody came within five yards of Kokrak’s mighty lash.

The win itself is of course a great source of pride, but Kokrak does indeed get a tangible prize. Kokrak received a money clip for the title as well as a $25,000 donation to his charity of choice. Tyrrell Hatton finished second with a 316-yard pop, earning him $15,000 in donation for charity. Dustin Johnson, third at 315 yards, gets $10,000 of charity money.

Rory McIlroy placed fifth in the competition with a 313-yard drive, while Justin Thomas hit his 312 yards to finish sixth.

