CHARLOTTE – Dressed head-to-toe in black and sporting a pair of oversized black-rim glasses, pop star Justin Bieber showed up at Quail Hollow Tuesday ahead of the PGA Championship.

He was photographed strolling the fairways with Bubba Watson and chatting with Wesley Bryan. He convinced Kevin Na to sing a few bars. Check out the video evidence below.

@justinbieber and @wesleybryangolf singing together @pgachampionship @bubbawatson @kevinna915 #justinbieber #wesleybryan #pgachamp A post shared by Kevin Na (@kevinna915) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Justin Bieber out walking at the #PGAChamp today. pic.twitter.com/sZTVH5GWjg — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 8, 2017