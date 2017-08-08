Paula Creamer replaces Jessica Korda on U.S. Solheim Cup team

Paula Creamer will play in this year’s Solheim Cup after all.

U.S. captain Juli Inkster announced Creamer as the replacement for Jessica Korda, who withdrew from the Solheim Cup on Monday because of a lingering left forearm injury. With that news, a spot on the 12-player U.S. squad technically opened up. Well, opened up for a player already chosen.

Captain’s picks were announced along with the rest of the rosters Sunday, but there was one potential U.S. player that wasn’t revealed. Along with two captain’s picks, U.S. captain Juli Inkster also chose an alternate Sunday in case any members of the team withdrew. Creamer was that alternate.

Inkster had until Aug. 17 (when rosters are finalized) to reveal the alternate taking Korda’s place. She didn’t waste any time, however, giving Creamer the nod, two days after not picking Creamer with one of her captain’s picks.

“Paula was upset,” Inkster said in Scotland. “I’d be upset, too, but I explained to her why I picked these two. She understood. She didn’t play well enough the last year and a half, two years. She left it in my hands. But I’ve got a lot of respect for Paula, her and her game, and believe me, she’ll be on many more Solheims to come.”

Creamer, 31, has played in six Solheim Cups (the U.S. won four of those) and boasts a 14-8-5 career record.