VIDEO: Rory McIlroy crushes drive ... in a spacesuit

Rory McIlroy’s driving distance has been a topic of discussion lately, after a blitz of 300-plus yard bombs at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Apparently his drives are long no matter what he wears.

McIlroy and Sergio Garcia took part in an “Astronauts for the Day” promotion Monday at the PGA Championship, which included dressing up in spacesuits.

(Courtesy of Omega)

It also meant hitting drivers while wearing these suits. McIlroy seemed to struggle with what to do here, commenting, “I don’t know what way to grip it.”

He eventually decided on a baseball grip and ripped the drive anyway.

"Houston, we have a problem" #DriverStillGoesOver300 @omega

A post shared by Rory McIlroy (@rorymcilroy) on

It doesn’t matter what McIlroy is wearing, his driver is always going to be something to behold.

