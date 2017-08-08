Ten sleepers for the 2017 PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE – Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama are among the favorites to win this week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, and Las Vegas is well aware, as McIlroy is listed at 7-1, Spieth at 8-1 and Matsuyama at 12-1, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

But if you’re looking for a longshot or two to put money on, try any of these 10 guys listed at 100-1 – or more – to win:

Gary Woodland (100-1): Was in the mix early at the Open and then was fourth in Canada. A discouraging T-63 last week but Woodland certainly has the length for Quail Hollow.

Charl Schwartzel (100-1): Just one start at Quail Hollow (a missed cut), but was T-24 last week at Firestone and T-12 the week before at the Porsche European Open. Not often the world’s 22nd-ranked player is at triple digits to win.

Webb Simpson (125-1): Quail Hollow resident was third here in 2015 and fourth in 2012. Has made seven straight cuts with four top-16 finishes entering this week.

Jimmy Walker (125-1): Defending champ won on a soaked Baltusrol last year. With more rain expected this year, why not take a chance with Walker, who has made four straight cuts and contended early last week at Firestone?

Jamie Lovemark (150-1): Seems to be made for majors this season – T-27 at U.S. Open and T-22 at British Open this year.

James Hahn (200-1): Past winner at Quail Hollow who was T-10 in Canada after playing well early at Royal Birkdale. Has three top 10s in last seven worldwide starts.

Charles Howell III (200-1): Has made 14 starts at Quail Hollow with five top 25s and only four MCs. Well rested having not played since MC at Open.

Tyrrell Hatton (200-1): Gut feeling that World No 24, who had missed five straight cuts before T-36 at Firestone, turns it around this week.

Haotong Li (200-1): Solo third at Birkdale put him on the radar. He’s not afraid of the moment.

Danny Lee (200-1): Four top 10s in last nine starts with no MCs other than WD at John Deere. T-13 at 2015 Wells Fargo and T-9 in 2016.