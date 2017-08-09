DUI charges dropped against Tiger Woods, golfer to enter diversion program

As expected, Tiger Woods did not attend his DUI case arraignment on Wednesday in South Florida, and his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty for the 41-year-old golfer.

Woods’ lawyer also announced that Woods plans to enter a first-time DUI offenders program that would reduce the charge from DUI to reckless driving.

The 14-time major winner, who hasn’t played a tournament since February as he recovers from a fourth back surgery, was arrested on May 29 after a cop found him passed out in his damaged vehicle about 15 miles from his Jupiter, Fla., home. Woods, who wasn’t under the influence of alcohol, admitted to taking pain killers and has since completed treatment at an out-of-state clinic to deal with his use of prescription medications.

Woods is set to appear in court on Oct. 25. According to the Sun Sentinel, which obtained court records, prosecutors filed a reckless driving charge on Tuesday.