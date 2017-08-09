How PGA Championship contenders have fared at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE – Aside from the Masters, major championships don’t often encounter courses that offer annual professional tournament results for the field.

But Quail Hollow is a rarity this week, as the layout has hosted the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship from 2003-16 (the tournament’s venue was changed for 2017 only due to the PGA being played at Quail Hollow).

With that in mind, we mapped out how the top contenders in the field this week have performed at the course over the years.

Quail Hollow does have resurfaced greens and three new holes this week, so it is a bit of a different course from before.

Regardless, past play is still relevant here and a useful (but far from the only) factor when determining a player’s chances this week. We measured PGA Championship contenders’ scores round-by-round vs. each round’s field scoring average in their Quail Hollow starts at the Wells Fargo in order to display which of these players have performed the best and worst at this layout.

While some of these results confirm pre-held conceptions, other entries may surprise. A full view of the list:

Player No. of Rounds Strokes better than field scoring average per round Rory McIlroy 26 2.9965 Phil Mickelson 52 2.4217 Jim Furyk 40 1.9505 Rickie Fowler 23 1.9209 Jason Day 8 1.7025 Tony Finau 8 1.3738 Hideki Matsuyama 12 1.37 Sergio Garcia 26 1.3446 Justin Thomas 6 1.315 Webb Simpson 26 1.2531 Daniel Berger 8 1.2488 Jordan Spieth 4 1.125 Adam Scott 26 1.1158 Justin Rose 24 1.010 Bubba Watson 21 .9829 Ian Poulter 16 .8731 Patrick Reed 16 .7988 Martin Kaymer 18 .7817 Gary Woodland 24 .6729 Kevin Chappell 21 .6710 J.B. Holmes 31 .6213 Charles Howell III 48 .4944 Kevin Kisner 14 .2471 Brian Harman 18 .1978 Zach Johnson 38 .1645 Marc Leishman 10 -.242 Jimmy Walker 22 -.3141 Paul Casey 8 -.3938 Dustin Johnson 8 -.7225 Matt Kuchar 18 -.7717 Charley Hoffman 14 -.7743 Henrik Stenson 16 -.9913

In addition to this, here are six under-the-radar players who have performed especially well at Quail Hollow: