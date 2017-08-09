Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How PGA Championship contenders have fared at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE – Aside from the Masters, major championships don’t often encounter courses that offer annual professional tournament results for the field.

But Quail Hollow is a rarity this week, as the layout has hosted the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship from 2003-16 (the tournament’s venue was changed for 2017 only due to the PGA being played at Quail Hollow).

With that in mind, we mapped out how the top contenders in the field this week have performed at the course over the years.

Quail Hollow does have resurfaced greens and three new holes this week, so it is a bit of a different course from before.

Regardless, past play is still relevant here and a useful (but far from the only) factor when determining a player’s chances this week. We measured PGA Championship contenders’ scores round-by-round vs. each round’s field scoring average in their Quail Hollow starts at the Wells Fargo in order to display which of these players have performed the best and worst at this layout.

While some of these results confirm pre-held conceptions, other entries may surprise. A full view of the list:

Player                                       No. of Rounds     Strokes better than field scoring average per round
Rory McIlroy 26 2.9965
Phil Mickelson 52 2.4217
Jim Furyk 40 1.9505
Rickie Fowler 23 1.9209
Jason Day 8 1.7025
Tony Finau 8 1.3738
Hideki Matsuyama 12 1.37
Sergio Garcia 26 1.3446
Justin Thomas 6 1.315
Webb Simpson 26 1.2531
Daniel Berger 8 1.2488
Jordan Spieth 4 1.125
Adam Scott 26 1.1158
Justin Rose 24 1.010
Bubba Watson 21 .9829
Ian Poulter 16 .8731
Patrick Reed 16 .7988
Martin Kaymer 18 .7817
Gary Woodland 24 .6729
Kevin Chappell 21 .6710
J.B. Holmes 31 .6213
Charles Howell III 48 .4944
Kevin Kisner 14 .2471
Brian Harman 18 .1978
Zach Johnson 38 .1645
Marc Leishman 10 -.242
Jimmy Walker 22 -.3141
Paul Casey 8 -.3938
Dustin Johnson 8 -.7225
Matt Kuchar 18 -.7717
Charley Hoffman 14 -.7743
Henrik Stenson 16 -.9913

In addition to this, here are six under-the-radar players who have performed especially well at Quail Hollow:

  • Danny Lee (17 rounds): 1.4547 strokes better than field average per round
  • Vijay Singh (44 rounds): 1.3298 strokes better than field average per round
  • Lucas Glover (46 rounds): 1.2702 strokes better than field average per round
  • Robert Streb (14 rounds): 1.235 strokes better than field average per round
  • Brendan Steele (22 rounds): .9054 strokes better than field average per round
  • Rod Pampling (28 rounds): .5507 strokes better than field average per round

