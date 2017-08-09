How PGA Championship contenders have fared at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE – Aside from the Masters, major championships don’t often encounter courses that offer annual professional tournament results for the field.
But Quail Hollow is a rarity this week, as the layout has hosted the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship from 2003-16 (the tournament’s venue was changed for 2017 only due to the PGA being played at Quail Hollow).
With that in mind, we mapped out how the top contenders in the field this week have performed at the course over the years.
Quail Hollow does have resurfaced greens and three new holes this week, so it is a bit of a different course from before.
Regardless, past play is still relevant here and a useful (but far from the only) factor when determining a player’s chances this week. We measured PGA Championship contenders’ scores round-by-round vs. each round’s field scoring average in their Quail Hollow starts at the Wells Fargo in order to display which of these players have performed the best and worst at this layout.
While some of these results confirm pre-held conceptions, other entries may surprise. A full view of the list:
|Player
|No. of Rounds
|Strokes better than field scoring average per round
|Rory McIlroy
|26
|2.9965
|Phil Mickelson
|52
|2.4217
|Jim Furyk
|40
|1.9505
|Rickie Fowler
|23
|1.9209
|Jason Day
|8
|1.7025
|Tony Finau
|8
|1.3738
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12
|1.37
|Sergio Garcia
|26
|1.3446
|Justin Thomas
|6
|1.315
|Webb Simpson
|26
|1.2531
|Daniel Berger
|8
|1.2488
|Jordan Spieth
|4
|1.125
|Adam Scott
|26
|1.1158
|Justin Rose
|24
|1.010
|Bubba Watson
|21
|.9829
|Ian Poulter
|16
|.8731
|Patrick Reed
|16
|.7988
|Martin Kaymer
|18
|.7817
|Gary Woodland
|24
|.6729
|Kevin Chappell
|21
|.6710
|J.B. Holmes
|31
|.6213
|Charles Howell III
|48
|.4944
|Kevin Kisner
|14
|.2471
|Brian Harman
|18
|.1978
|Zach Johnson
|38
|.1645
|Marc Leishman
|10
|-.242
|Jimmy Walker
|22
|-.3141
|Paul Casey
|8
|-.3938
|Dustin Johnson
|8
|-.7225
|Matt Kuchar
|18
|-.7717
|Charley Hoffman
|14
|-.7743
|Henrik Stenson
|16
|-.9913
In addition to this, here are six under-the-radar players who have performed especially well at Quail Hollow:
- Danny Lee (17 rounds): 1.4547 strokes better than field average per round
- Vijay Singh (44 rounds): 1.3298 strokes better than field average per round
- Lucas Glover (46 rounds): 1.2702 strokes better than field average per round
- Robert Streb (14 rounds): 1.235 strokes better than field average per round
- Brendan Steele (22 rounds): .9054 strokes better than field average per round
- Rod Pampling (28 rounds): .5507 strokes better than field average per round
Comments