VIDEO: Quail Hollow's range can't contain Rory McIlroy

CHARLOTTE – When Rory McIlroy is on with his long clubs, it can be mesmerizing to watch. Even on the range.

McIlroy was warming up Wednesday at Quail Hollow’s driving range and it’s a good thing there was footage of it … because he was absolutely bombing the ball.

Yes, McIlroy is long off the tee, but that doesn’t make this any less surreal to view. In his range session, the Northern Irishman began carrying his 3-wood 300 yards, then 315 and up to 330. Yes, with a 3-wood.

He then moved onto driver and started blasting shots that carried 350 yards. One even carried 365!

Here’s the full video of McIlroy’s astounding range session:

The range at Quail Hollow is not nearly long enough for @McIlroyRory at the #PGAChamp 😳 pic.twitter.com/aTjqCLqlOh — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 9, 2017

We think McIlroy is ready to take on a long, wet Quail Hollow layout this week at the PGA Championship.