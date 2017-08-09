Sergio Garcia won't let wedding, Masters distract from PGA Championship hopes

CHARLOTTE – Sergio Garcia enters this week’s PGA Championship still riding high from two new additions to his wardrobe. There’s the green jacket he earned at Augusta National in April and the ring he received from Angela Akins during their July wedding.

He doesn’t want questions about the wedding to distract from the golf, telling a reporter he wouldn’t discuss details, and he doesn’t want the green jacket to affect his mindset as he tees it up in the final major of the season.

“You do think whatever happens, I’ve already won the Masters, and it’s amazing,” Garcia said. “But … it doesn’t mean that you’re not going to go out there and try as hard as you can, because that’s what we do. That’s the only way we know how to play. And if I didn’t care, then I wouldn’t get angry when I don’t play the way I want to.”

That’s been the case of late, with Garcia citing a lack of momentum and a game that isn’t where he wants it at the moment. He’s made the cut in all 13 PGA Tour starts this season but hasn’t finished top-10 since the Masters.

Garcia figures to have a big advantage this week considering his strength off the tee. He said he expects to take driver at almost every opportunity – a safer play could mean struggling to reach the green in two on some of these lengthy par-4s, and the course is playing even longer due heavy rain.

It’s already been a banner year for Garcia on and off the course. A great showing this week would just sweeten the pot.

“Obviously I’ve already achieved something amazing this year,” Garcia said. “But at the same time, you still want to go out there and play the way you know how to play and contend and have another shot at it. We’ll see how the week goes.”