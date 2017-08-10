2017 PGA Championship Round 1: Shot, hole and quote of the day

SHOT OF THE DAY

“Joost” Luiten of the Netherlands collected a hole-in-one at the 181-yard, par-3 fourth hole. Luiten, a European Tour player whose full name is Willibrordus Adrianus Maria Luiten, one-hopped a 6-iron into the cup for eagle, the lone ace of the day. It was the first hole-in-one on the newly constructed hole and the first in a PGA Championship since 2013 by Tim Clark. The 1 was a welcome bright spot for Luiten, who struggled to a 5-over 76.

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 546-yard, par-5 seventh

The Quail Hollow field feasted on this one, a hole that surrendered an average score of 4.910 in Round 1. Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and Kevin Chappell had eagles on No. 7, which yielded 43 birdies, 83 pars, 20 bogeys, six double bogeys and one other.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I know I’m still in it but I know that tomorrow’s round becomes that much more important to work my way and stay in it. I’ve got to make up ground. If I’m five back at the start of the day, I’ve got to be less than five back after Friday to really feel like I can play the way this golf course needs to be played and still be able to win.”

— Jordan Spieth, chasing the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship, after his 1-over 72 opening round