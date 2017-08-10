Andrew 'Beef' Johnston withdraws from PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE – Andrew “Beef” Johnston is heading home early, a shoulder injury forcing him to withdraw from the 99th PGA Championship.
Johnston opened with a 7-over 78 Thursday at Quail Hollow, and then called it quits. He had made his last five cuts in major championships, including a solo eighth at the 2016 British Open and a T-60 last year in his PGA Championship debut.
It is unknown how Johnston injured his shoulder. He was staying in a rental home this week with fellow player Tyrrell Hatton, and the two were filmed having some fun by the pool earlier in the week.
Comments