Club: Cleveland Launcher HB Driver

Price: $299.99 with Miyazaki C. Kua 50 shaft

Specs: 9, 10.5 and 12 degrees; 45 ½”, 460cc

In Store Date: Sept. 15

Goal

Provide golfers with a lightweight and budget-friendly driver designed to provide more distance and forgiveness off the tee.

Key features and technologies

Hi Bore Crown: The top of the club slopes down sharply behind the topline. “This step allows the face to flex more at impact and act like a spring to produce more distance,” said Jeff Brunski, Cleveland’s director of research and development. “It also helps to lower the weight in the head to promote a higher-launching, lower-spinning trajectory.”

Cup Face: Instead of being a flat piece of titanium, the face wraps over the topline and under the leading edge. This helps broaden the sweetspot and deliver more distance on shots hit outside the ideal hitting area.

Flex-Fin Technology: A series of ribs in the sole act as a spring, compressing at impact then decompressing like an accordion to allow the cup face to activate more efficiently.

Light-weight design: Cleveland re-enters the wood market with a club that has neither an adjustable hosel mechanism nor moveable weights. According to the company, those features add weight in areas that do not enhance performance for the average player, so the weight saved by leaving them out was repositioned low and in the back of the head to lower the center of gravity. It also raises the moment of inertia, so the face of the Launcher HB is less prone to twisting on off-center hits.