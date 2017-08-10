VIDEO: Joost Luiten makes hole-in-one at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE – Joost Luiten has not had a banner day at Quail Hollow.

The Dutch golfer is not close to finished with his round and yet had already made four bogeys and a triple bogey.

He arrived at the par-3 fourth, his 13th of the day, 7 over during Round 1 at the PGA Championship.

But he had a brief moment of respite and joy.

Luiten hadn’t made a birdie all day when he teed it up at the fourth. When he finished the hole, that was still the case.

Because Luiten had made an ace instead.

This hole-in-one, via a 6-iron, was of course out of nowhere considering Luiten’s form Thursday. And it came on a hole that is playing seventh-toughest in the first round at a 3.318 scoring average as of this writing.

There have only been five birdies on the hole all day.

But aces happen when they happen. Luiten becomes the first player to make an a hole-in-one at the PGA Championship since Tim Clark in 2013.