VIDEO: Justin Bieber shows off impressive juggling skills with golf club

CHARLOTTE – Who could’ve known that one of the 2017 PGA Championship’s biggest stars would’ve been none other than Justin Bieber?

The pop star made his presence known Tuesday at Quail Hollow as he strolled the fairways with Bubba Watson, Wesley Bryan and Kevin Na and got them involved in singing.

But he wasn’t going to waste a day going to a course without showing off his golf skills as well.

Watch and be amazed at how simple Bieber makes the classic juggling a ball on a golf club look:

@justinbieber has got some serious skills via: @tommyo2386 A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Hey, we knew he was talented. Maybe we need to see more of Bieber on the links.