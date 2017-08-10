New documentary coming on Tiger Woods' affair with Rachel Uchitel

As Tiger Woods comes back into the spotlight, it seems so will snippets of his scandalous past.

OK! Magazine has secured a pair of clips from an upcoming documentary that goes into the affair between Woods and Rachel Uchitel. Of course it was later learned that Woods had a series of extramarital affairs, but the revealing of his tryst with Uchitel set the scandal in motion.

Anyway, Scandal Made Me Famous, a documentary series on the ReelzChannel that delves into stories that turned everyday people into household names, is now sinking its teeth into the Woods and Uchitel drama.

(In case you’re wondering, as we were, what the ReelzChannel is, it’s a channel that reaches 67 million homes via various cable and satellite networks.)

The specific episode is entitled Scandal Made Me Famous: Tiger & Rachel and set to air Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Here’s the IMDB page for the episode.

The documentary arrives after Woods recently resurfaced in the public eye at a soccer friendly and then in a shirtless photo holding a lobster.

The 41-year-old, who was arrested on a DUI charge in May, also plans to enter a first-time DUI offenders program in order to reduce his charge from DUI to reckless driving, per Woods’ attorney.

You probably know the broad strokes of the Woods affair with Uchitel. So what is there to expect with this?

Here’s one of the aforementioned clips:

In the other clip, which you can see here, there’s an explainer given on Woods’ and Uchitel’s alleged rendezvous to the 2009 Australian Masters – a tournament Woods won two weeks before his infamous post-Thanksgiving night from which his extramarital affairs scandal exploded.

Apparently this episode was being promoted Thursday on TNT during the channel’s PGA Championship coverage.

Holy crap, TNT just ran a promo for REELZ bio of Rachel Uchitel, with recreated video clip of Elin chasing Tiger out door waving a 9-iron. — Steve Elling (@EllingYelling) August 10, 2017

Some have moved on from this scandal, but if it still piques your interest … well you’ll only have to wait two days.