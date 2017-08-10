PGA Championship live blog: Round 1 at Quail Hollow

The PGA Tour is in Charlotte, N.C., for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. It’s the year’s final major!

We are tracking all of Thursday’s action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: TNT (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

TNT (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) LIVE STREAMING: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on PGA.com

Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on PGA.com ONLINE TV SIMULCAST: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on PGA.com and 2-7 p.m. on cbssports.com.

ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

PGA Championship tracker

UPDATE NO. 2 (8:20 a.m. ET): Hideki Matsuyama starts on No. 10 and starts birdie-birdie! He’s coming off an astonishing 61 to win the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and is picking up right where he left off. He’s tied for the lead!

UPDATE NO. 1 (7:22 a.m. ET): We’re off at the PGA Championship!