PGA Championship live blog: Jordan Spieth underway in Career Grand Slam quest

The PGA Tour is in Charlotte, N.C., for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. It’s the year’s final major!

We are tracking all of Thursday’s action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: TNT (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)

TNT (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 2-7 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) LIVE STREAMING: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on PGA.com

Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on PGA.com ONLINE TV SIMULCAST: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on PGA.com and 2-7 p.m. on cbssports.com.

Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on PGA.com and 2-7 p.m. on cbssports.com. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

PGA Championship tracker

UPDATE NO. 13 (10:30 a.m. ET): Gary Woodland caught Casey at 3 under. But a bogey dropped him back to -2. Casey is the solo leader once again.

Tournament Update: Paul Casey & Gary Woodland are out to a great start T1 with -3 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/fiYbcVf84E — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2017

UPDATE NO. 12 (10:17 a.m. ET): We have a birdie! Spieth flails his second shot right at the par-5 15th but chips up to 4 feet and drains the putt! He’s now 1 under and just two back. But “The Green Mile” awaits…

.@JordanSpieth gets his first 🐥 of the day on 15 Follow his quest for the career grand slam LIVE: https://t.co/mT5mpu9yEU pic.twitter.com/MwJUDhZCQ2 — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2017

UPDATE NO. 11 (9:54 a.m. ET): Spieth drives the par-4 14th green but just barely. He has a 119-foot putt from front edge that he races by some 15 feet off the green. His returning putt from back fringe misses left. Three-putt par, five straight to start. So far this is Spieth’s best highlight.

UPDATE NO. 10 (9:44 a.m. ET): Jordan Spieth races a 10-footer for birdie at 13 by some 4 feet. But he cleans up for par. Four straight to start and he’s even par.

UPDATE NO. 9 (9:42 a.m. ET): Paul Casey birdies Nos. 11, 12 and 14 and he’s 3 under and leading by one!

UPDATE NO. 8 (9:34 a.m. ET): Jim Herman has now tied the lead! He, Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Wood are all 2 under.

Jim Herman (-2) now co-leads the #PGAChamp. A reminder that @realDonaldTrump made his PGA Tour dream a reality: https://t.co/L2boUNUNnx pic.twitter.com/qWq02GNFac — Golfweek (@golfweek) August 10, 2017

UPDATE NO. 7 (9:20 a.m. ET): Jordan Spieth with an awesome birdie putt from 71 feet at the 12th, and it’s a great putt … but comes up just short. That’s three straight pars to start for the Champion Golfer of the Year.

Seriously this is an incredible lag putt. He had to aim dozens of feet right on this one.

UPDATE NO. 6 (9:09 a.m. ET): A 10-way tie for the lead early!

UPDATE NO. 5 (9:08 a.m. ET): Michael Phelps is watching Spieth!

SPOTTED: @MichaelPhelps following Spieth, Koepka, Garcia. Follow our Instagram Story for inside-the-ropes access. pic.twitter.com/01Z9cb0FhW — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 10, 2017

UPDATE NO. 4 (9:00 a.m. ET): Chris Wood is now your solo leader at 2 under as he starts birdie-birdie after teeing off on No. 10. Spieth begins par-par.

UPDATE NO. 3 (8:47 a.m. ET): Jordan Spieth is off with a par at No. 10. That’s a par 5 but one that is almost unreachable in two. So, not a great or bad start.

UPDATE NO. 2 (8:20 a.m. ET): Hideki Matsuyama starts on No. 10 and starts birdie-birdie! He’s coming off an astonishing 61 to win the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and is picking up right where he left off. He’s tied for the lead!

UPDATE NO. 1 (7:22 a.m. ET): We’re off at the PGA Championship!

Revised Hole Locations for Thursday's round of the #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/GN9gce9x6n — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 10, 2017

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js