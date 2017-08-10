Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka now co-favorites to win PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE – Rickie Fowler opened his PGA Championship with a 2-under 69 Thursday at Quail Hollow Club. Brooks Koepka was a shot better in the first round, carding a 68, just one shot worse than co-first-round leaders Kevin Kisner and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Yet Kisner and Olesen are still not favored to win come Sunday, according to the updated odds from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Instead, it is Fowler and Koepka who are the co-favorites at 7 to 1.

Here are leading odds entering Friday’s second round:

7-1: Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka

9-1: Hideki Matsuyama

10-1: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson

15-1: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner