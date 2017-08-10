What Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner said after sharing 1st-round lead at PGA

CHARLOTTE – Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner fired 4-under 67s to share the 18-hole lead at the PGA Championship.

Here’s what they had to say about being atop the leaderboard after Thursday at Quail Hollow.

• • •

Thorbjorn Olesen

On how his score is finally catching up with his play:

“I feel like the last two months, I felt like I’ve been playing very well without getting any really results. I had a good week in France, but besides that, I haven’t really had the results. But felt like I was playing very well, and felt like at The Open, I came into that week with a lot of confidence because of my game was in such good shape.”

On why he’s more prepared for major contention now:

“I feel more confident with myself and my game than I probably did a few years ago. So obviously a lot of things can happen. I just have to stay relaxed the next few days, still trying to keep the ball in the fairway, and then I know I can hit it close and make some birdies.”

On his long closing birdie putt at 18:

“Downhill, left-to-right. It was very, very fast. But it was just a very good roll. I feel like I’d been putting well the whole round. Had a couple of good chances and missed but felt like I was rolling the ball very well. So it was nice to see that one drop.”

• • •

Kevin Kisner

On what went right Thursday:

“I was hitting the driver nice starting out. There’s about four or five holes that I have to birdie to compete and I birdied them all today. So that’s kind of been my game plan. Make a lot of pars and get to a par 5 or one of those short par 4s, I can do my wedge game and get it to ten or 12 feet. That’s my plan. Other than that, I’m playing for par.”

On whether Quail Hollow is a bomber’s course (Kisner is not a long hitter):

“I’m going to say every course we play is a bomber’s course. But if they are not playing from the fairway, I wouldn’t want to be doing it. The rough’s brutal. I don’t care how far they hit it. If they are having 7- or 8-iron, it’s still going to be difficult to get on the green. The greens are so firm, you can’t control your spin. If I can just keep hitting fairways, I’m going to like my chances.”

On what he’s found in his game recently:

“Working hard with John Tillery. A lot on my pivot. Feeling like I’m loading better on my right side and trying to eliminate some of the push shots I hit. I always tend to block it off the tee. When I’m not blocking it, I feel pretty comfortable. … We’ve been working hard this week. Hit a couple loose ones coming in, so I’m going to go work on that and hopefully start hitting it like I did today, tomorrow.”

On his on these new bermudagrass greens:

“I love playing on the bermuda. I like the bent when I’m in the rough, but I like the bermuda when I’m in the fairway.”